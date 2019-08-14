Two men from Leesville were arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) after allegedly breaking into a home and engaging in a violent altercation with its residence.

Miller and Jessie Gorrell were arrested on August 9.

They were both charged with one count of criminal damage to property, one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon.

The female victim alleged that the two kicked in the door of her residence and immediately began assaulting her boyfriend.

The victim told deputies that during the assault, Gorrell tried to hit her boyfriend in the head with a gun.

He dropped the gun during the struggle.

The victim then told deputies that Miller picked up the gun and Gorrell screamed at Miller, ordering him to shoot the male victim.

The female victim then told VPSO deputies that the two assailants left on foot, but fired two shots after leaving her home. There were young children in the home at the time of the assault.

The duo currently resides in the VPSO jail.

Their bonds were set at $101,281. If they are convicted of the aggravated assault with a firearm charge, Gorrell and Miller could face up to 10 years in prison.