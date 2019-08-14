East Ascension senior wide receiver Steven McBride.

The high-school football season is close. You can almost taste it.

In just two more weeks, teams throughout the parish will be playing in their jamboree games. The week after that, they'll officially kick off the regular season.

The 2018 season was a good one for the parish. Five of the six teams reached the playoffs. East Ascension made it to the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic finished as Division-IV runner-up.

It should be another great year for parish football as the many standouts return from last season.

Here is one of the parish football players to watch in 2019:

Steven McBride (East Ascension)

To begin the 2018 season, the East Ascension wide receiver that drew the most attention was two-time all-district standout Shaivonn Robinson. But as the season progressed, Steven McBride emerged as one of the Spartans' top targets. The long and rangy McBride earned first-team all-district honors. Over the summer, he has picked up scholarship offers from a host of schools that include UL-Monroe and Louisiana Tech.

To see the entire list of parish football players to watch, pick up a copy of this week's Weekly Citizen or Donaldsonville Chief.