The qualifying dates are behind us, and soon many state and local offices will be up for a vote by citizens of Ascension Parish and beyond.

It can be a little tough to find online, so to see the list of all races and candidates across the state visit voterportal.sos.la.gov/candidateinquiry.

Notably, the Clerk of Court, Assessor's, and Coroner's Office will go unopposed. The only parish council seats to go unopposed belong to Teri Casso in District 8 and Chase Melancon in District 6. All other council seats are uncertain.

The parish president office has four candidates. In a late, unexpected entry, former Parish OHSEP Director Rick Webre entered the race. Sheriff Bobby Webre sent a press release shortly afterwards saying he does not endorse his brother's campaign.

Sheriff Webre will not run unopposed. He is up against former GPD Policeman Moses Black, and Byron Hill. Hill and Webre face off in a debate forum on Thursday, hosted by Ascension Republican Women.

Also notably, Johnny Berthelot will not seek re-election for state representative. Kenny Matassa will not seek re-election for parish president. Randy Clouatre will not seek re-election for parish council.

In the state arena, Gov. Edwards is being challenged by eight candidates. Lt. Gov. Nungesser has two opponents. Secretary of State Ardoin has three opponents. Moreover, the attorney general, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and forestry, and commissioner of insurance will all be up for grabs.

Here is the list of Ascension Parish political candidates in 2019:

BESE (Board of Elementary and Secondary Education) District 3

"Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway

Janice Perea

BESE District 6

Vickie Tolliver Auguste

Ciara Hart

"Ronnie" Morris

Gregory Spiers

BESE District 8

Preston Castille

Vereta Tanner Lee

Jonathan Loveall

Chakesha Webb Scott

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

Troy E. Brown

Edward "Ed" Price

State Senator 18th Senatorial District

Eddie J. Lambert - Unopposed

State Representative 58th Representative District

"Ken" Brass

"Chris" Delpit

State Representative 59th Representative District

"Tony" Bacala - Unopposed

State Representative 81st Representative District

Clay Schexnayder - Unopposed

State Representative 88th Representative District

Ryan Beissinger

Kathy Edmonston

Brandon Trosclair

Sheriff For Regular and Unexpired Term

Moses Black Jr.

Byron Hill

"Bobby" Webre

Clerk of Court

Bridget Hanna - Unopposed

Assessor

M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr.

Coroner

John Fraiche - Unopposed

Parish President

Clint Cointment

Ricky Diggs

Murphy J. Painter Sr.

Richard "Rick" Webre

Council Member District 1

Oliver Joseph

Alvin Thomas Jr.

Council Member District 2

William "Bill" Dawson

Joel Robert

Council Member District 3

Adrian Thompson

Travis J. Turner

Council Member District 4

Corey Orgeron

Daniel Satterlee

Council Member District 5

Dempsey Lambert

Cheryl Malbrough

Council Member District 6

Chase Melancon - Unopposed

Council Member District 7

"Kim" Christy

Devin Graham

Aaron J. Lawler

Council Member District 8

Teri Casso - Unopposed

Council Member District 9

Todd Lambert

Dal Waguespack

Council Member District 10

John Cagnolatti

"Jeff" Pettit

Council Member District 11

Benny Johnson

Michael Mason

Council Member Town of Sorrento

Robert J. DeBate Jr.

Christopher "Chris" Guidry