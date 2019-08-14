"Mars" as he is affectionate known, played for many school, social, and family events. His unique style of playing music has entertained many generations.

On May 21, 2019 the Lowery Middle School Drama Club honored EJ "Man from Mars" Alexander for his many years of service to the Donaldsonville community and surrounding areas as a Disc Jockey.

His career started in the late 70's and lasted until the mid 90's.

"Mars" as he is affectionate known, played for many school, social, and family events. His unique style of playing music has entertained many generations. Present DJ's often imitate his style. We thank him for his love and service over the years.

Contributed by Lowery Middle School