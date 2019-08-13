District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from July 31, 2019 through August 5, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Engolio:

1. Bobby Blake, 36300 Hwy 69, White Castle, LA 70788, DOB: 6/26/89 W/M, Convicted of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

2. Drake Credeur, 109 A Solar Trailer Park, Thibodeaux, LA 70301, DOB: 2/26/96 W/M, Convicted of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

3. Dedrick Carter, 577701 Eli Craig, Apt. 4, Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 10/19/85 B/M, Convicted of Attempted Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections.

4. James Freeman, 2006 6th Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, DOB: 9/13/98 B/M, Convicted of Attempted Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 6 months at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

5. Joshua Dake, 65760 J.R. Drive, Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 12/23/83 W/M, Convicted of 8 Counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor on each count to run concurrent. This sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for a period of 3 years.

6. Lorenzo Garza, 5530 Gonzales Street, Edinburg, TX, DOB: 9/13/82 H/M, Convicted of Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and DWI 2nd and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 5 years probation.

7. Donmontrel Graves, 709 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, DOB: 6/7/76 B/M, Convicted of Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 2 years probation.

8. Deandre James, 416 Pecan St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, DOB: 12/23/97, B/M, Convicted of Aggravated Flight from an officer where human life is endangered and was and placed on 3 years probation.

9. Dwayne Gordon, 14294 Summerset Drive, Gonzales, LA 70737, DOB: 10/3/71 B/M, Convicted of Theft of $5000 or more but less than $25,000 and placed on 3 years probation.

10. Ernest Johnson, 5514 Magnolia Springs Parkway, Unit B, Carville, LA 70721, DOB: 3/11/96 B/M, Convicted of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5,000-25,000 placed on 2 years probation.

Contributed by the office of District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr.