Kids across Ascension Parish are preparing for school this month. Back 2 School in Style wanted to make the process easier for parents, while giving kids a boost of confidence.

At Back 2 School in Style, kids received free haircuts and giveaways with items relating to hygiene and school. Walgreens was also present and administered free flu shots to those who needed it.

Ynohtna Tureaud, the founder of Back 2 School, provided demonstrations on hair and scalp care to parents throughout the day. She says the program began 11 years ago in her salon with around fifty kids, and continues to grow.

Several years ago, they moved to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in order to accommodate the approximately 300 kids present. What began as a way to give back has grown into a community effort to prepare kids for the first day of school.

"We just see that not only is it helping the parents out to save financially, but it's also helping their self-image. I find that a lot of kids, they lack self-image, and if we could just provide that service by giving them a nice hairstyle and letting them know that they're beautiful or handsome, that means a lot to us," Tureaud said.

Tureaud added it is the giving nature of the volunteers that motivates her every year.

"They're actually doing it because they want to do it. They keep me doing it each year," she said.

While it may be a lot of hard work, Tureaud says she believes she is meant to provide this service.

"I believe that I was built for this, equipped for this, and God has connected me with the right people to be able to give back to the community."