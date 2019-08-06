Dutchtown's Zoe Wooten is one of the volleyball players to watch this upcoming season.

The high-school volleyball season is continuing to get closer, and Ascension Parish is ready to have another strong season. Last year, two area squads reached the state tournament, and Dutchtown made it to the state semifinals.

With many standout players returning from last season, it has the capability to be another special year for the parish.

One of the parish volleyball players to watch in 2019 is Dutchtown's Zoe Wooten.

Dutchtown senior Zoe Wooten is the most accomplished returning player in Ascension. Last season, Wooten helped lead the Lady Griffins to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. She piled up 442 kills, 131 digs, 121 blocks and 57 aces. That was good enough to earn her District 4 MVP honors. She was also first-team All-Metro.

