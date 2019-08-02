A young fighter is looking for his first win inside the MMA cage. Colin Richard is stepping into the cage this Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center for Fury Fighting Championship. He’ll be fighting Josh Hayes under the bright lights this weekend.

Richard is a tenacious fighter with a lot of mental and physical toughness. He made his amateur MMA debut earlier this year at the “D’Town Beatdown” MMA event held at the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena.

At that event he fought Dominick Green and lost after suffering a deep cut under his left eye. The ringside doctor stopped the fight during the third round, and the Green won via Technical Knockout.

“I came out swinging during the first fight, and I went a little too fast,” he said. “I’m going to be more patient in this fight, and take my time.”

Richard noted that the nervous energy in his first fight affected his performance. Something he is sure won’t happen this time.

“I have nothing but straight excitement about this fight,” Richard said. “I’m not nervous at all.”

Richard is trained by Josh Quayhagen at Performance Evolution Gym in Lake Charles. Quayhagen is a seasoned professional MMA fighter who has headlined events for top promotions like Bellator MMA. Richard has been training harder than ever to prepare for his return to the cage.

“Training has been tough,” Richard said. “I’ve been training three times a day for five days a week. I’m feeling great, and I’m ready to get back in there.”

Richard reaffirmed his faith and confidence heading into the fight this Saturday in Lake Charles. He expressed how eager he was to get back in the cage.

“I’m thanking God for the opportunity to fight again,” he said. “I know my game plan, and am ready for anything”

For more information or more information on the fight card log on to garciapromotions.com and click on Fury Fighting Championship.









