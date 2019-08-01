And while now our smartphones have the power to tell us exactly how much of our time we spend on these apps, they don't have the power to make us stop.

Though our society is filled with plenty of productive members, a communal flaw plagues us all.

Procrastination is the name of the game.

And while back in the day people may have put off important tasks by reading magazines or books, there is now a new form of entertainment that is a sort of poison to productivity.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu are now more common to find in American homes than actual cable. And why, you may ask?

Netflix is the modern-day Blockbuster or Redbox.

The reason it outlasted them all? Well, in the age of prime two-day shipping and online grocery pick up, convenience is key.

Netflix alone homes hundreds of shows and movies that you can click and watch instantaneously. With no crossing your fingers in hope that someone didn't already get the last copy, you can watch anything you please for a low monthly fee.

Additionally, streaming services have more freedom in the content they can produce. While big cable networks stray away from risky topics, streaming services tackle them in an effort to appeal to viewers who want more "real" content.

This "real" content, however, comes with a price. Yes, it comes with the streaming service's fee bill, but it also comes at the price of all of your attention.

With the new release of Stranger Things season 3, stories across the globe of binge-watching have been shared. From watching the entirety of the three seasons in 24 hours to the live-tweeting of reactions to that one scene, Stranger Things has taken over pop culture news.

So, what does this binge-watching word I mentioned even mean?

Well, it means exactly what it says.

When that one show you've been watching is so good that although you told yourself that this was the last episode you were gonna watch for the night, you watch three more to see exactly what happens, that's binge-watching.

It encompasses us all, from our free leisure time to important times of strict deadlines and dates.

And while now our smartphones have the power to tell us exactly how much of our time we spend on these apps, they don't have the power to make us stop.

So, how do we? Trust me, I wish I could tell you.

A type of motivation and dedication is required from a person who can close their laptop and not have a soul-eating wonder about what happens to Meredith Grey next.

There is also always the problem of potentially running into spoilers. Some people aren't always the most gracious when it comes to giving a heads-up "Spoiler Alert!" and you find out who exactly is Luke's father.

Also, what if the streaming company all of a sudden decides to take off the show and all its episodes?

What would you do then? Do CVS and Big Lots even carry boxsets anymore?

All these dilemmas are what keep you watching, and rightfully so.

A lot of people combatting this disease share ways they subdue side effects, but not totally get rid of the issue.

A popular way to pace yourself is to force yourself to do a task between episodes. A lot of viewers choose certain chores or exercises, particularly ones they were putting off due to their show.

Once again, that requires a certain type of person with self-control and diligence.

If you happen to not be this type of person, just try turning off settings like auto-play. Auto-play is that sweet tool that automatically continues on to the next episode or movie within 10 seconds if you choose not to click on to it yourself.

There is nothing wrong with binge-watching when you have free time. Just make sure to be conscious of your actions and that you-sized dent forming in your couch.

As for me, I am now going back to watching my show.