MARQ My Words Foundation will host a Back to School Block Party, taking place at the Lemann Center on August 3 from noon to 5 p.m. featuring the Lowery dance team, DHS band and dance team, workout session facilitated by Jiggaerobics, and dog obedience demonstration by ATL K9.

MARQ My Words Foundation brings the first Back to School Block Party to the Donaldsonville community. The event is targeted to grade school students and parents in Ascension Parish to get everyone pumped for the school year.

Plates will be sold for $5 and include barbecue, jambalaya, and salad. Proceeds support the foundation. Family-friendly activities for all ages. Splash pad will be open for a water balloon battle royale! Atlanta K9 will demonstrate the importance of pet safety and discipline. The event will end with school supply giveaways.

MARQ My Words Foundation, established in 2017 by Whitney Christy and Monique Lemann, is a nonprofit to honor the memory and legacy of Southern University Law Center graduate, Marquita Christy.

Her determination to be a positive role model in the community has inspired many. In May 2011, she received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology from Southern University. She was an active member of Xi Theta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta for 10 years. She was also involved in community service with Habitat for Humanity and the New Orleans Workers' Center for Racial Justice.

Although her plans were cut short, many supporters are dedicated to carry on the example she set to inspire others to seek greatness and to leave their mark in the world.

Southern University Law Center, an official partner of the MARQ My Words Foundation and the MARQ My Words scholarship was established for current 2L and 3L students to be awarded every November. The foundation exists to insure the scholarship remains funded for years to come through community outreach and fundraising events. It is currently already funded for the first twenty award recipients.

For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/MARQMyWords/, https://www.marqmywords.org/, or https://www.jiggaerobicsfitness.com/.