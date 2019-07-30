The final step that occurs when God is using someone to showcase his/her skills is via performance. Everybody wants to shine.

All humans have talent. Some of the talents of humans go unnoticed due to lack of effort. Individuals can compromise their strengths with being lethargic. Therefore, God blesses humans who can exhibit a strong work ethic. Observation, development, and performance are three steps that occur when God is using someone to showcase his/her skills.

The first step that occurs when God is using someone to showcase his/her skills is via observation. "A person with talent knows potential" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. Opportunities for a person to succeed come with this observation. Giving a person a chance to display his/her gifts is God's plan for discipleship. "People who are never trained or have their talents not identified will stifle in the wilderness" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Another step that occurs when God is using someone to showcase his/her skills is via development. Development is a process. Individuals who are successful underwent a development process. I am not saying that some things will always be difficult for individuals, especially Christians to do. Nevertheless, individuals who are passionate about their crafts will succeed.

The final step that occurs when God is using someone to showcase his/her skills is via performance. Everybody wants to shine. However, a person cannot shine if they are afraid to use his/her talents. This explains why so many talents are in the cemetery. "Successful people accomplish great things because they are not afraid to put their gifts on display" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Steps that occur when God is using someone to showcase his/her skills are observation, development and performance. Brilliance is special. Repertoires occur for those who invest the time and effort to be successful. No, they may not prosper overnight. Nonetheless, they are rewarded because they understand that rewards do not come easy, but can occur through hard work producing opportunities. Be Blessed.

