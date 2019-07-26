Dr. Gadi joins Chris Alexander, nurse practitioner, in providing cardiovascular care at the CIS Prairieville clinic.

Dr. Satish Gadi, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), will now see patients at the CIS clinic in Prairieville located at 37292 Market Place Drive, Suite A, while continuing to see patients at the CIS Baton Rouge clinic.

Dr. Gadi joins Chris Alexander, nurse practitioner, in providing cardiovascular care at the CIS Prairieville clinic. The clinic is open Monday-Friday and offers a full range of cardiovascular services including holter monitoring, event monitoring, ultrasound, nuclear and treadmill testing services to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. Smoking cessation services are also available.

To schedule an appointment at CIS in Prairieville, please call 225-677-1400.

Contributed by CIS Prairieville