New data has been released and it suggests that Shreveport is the most stressful city in Louisiana, and among the most stressful cities in the country.

Financial analysis website Wallethub.com recently released it’s list of U.S. cities with the most stressed-out population. Shreveport landed in the top ten on the national list, officially ranking in at number 10.

The list took several factors into consideration when ranking 180 U.S. cities level of stress. The four key factors that the list measured were Health and Safety, Family Stress, Financial Stress, and Work Stress.

Wallet Hub analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke about the issues that makes life for Shreveport residents so stressful.

"The median annual household income has been shrinking for Shreveport residents, by as much as almost 2%, and this is an important cause for stress,” Gonzalez said.

“Overall, financial stress seems to be the main factor contributing to the city's ranking, and this is why residents have one of the lowest median credit scores in the country. In terms of health stress, Shreveport has the fourth largest share of obese residents, at over 43%."

She further explained that there are ways that the people of Shreveport can relieve some of their financial stress. One of those is through diligent financial planning.

"Try to set small, achievable goals. Prioritize these goals, and set milestones. Reward yourself every time you reach a milestone,” Gonzalez said. “This should make managing your finances less stressful. Plus, incentivizing has the potential to improve the way you manage your finances."

Gonzalez also noted that just because someone is on a budget, it doesn’t mean they can find cost effective ways to relax. "There are plenty of ways to relax on a budget,” Gonzalez said. “You can make a list of all the free activities available in your area, and do one each weekend. Plus, knowing what you can afford beforehand can make any type of activity more enjoyable."

She also recommended that those suffering from excess stress should try to spend more quality time with their families.

"Getting together at the end of the day and sharing a meal is a great way for families to communicate and bond,” Gonzalez said. “Taking walks together, whenever time permits, is another thing families can do to ease tensions and minimize stress."

The complete list of stressful cities can be found by logging on to www.wallethub.com.