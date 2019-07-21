July 13-19
Suspicious Activity-2
Information-6
Disturbance-10
Simple Escape-1
Welfare Check-4
Residence Alarm-4
Medical-5
Roadway Hazard-1
Theft-2
Suspicious Person-3
Service Call,Standby/Assure Peace-4
Auto Crash-4
911 Hang up-2
Traffic Incidents-3
Business Alarm-7
Death-4
Juvenile Attachment-1
Animal Control-6
Lost or Stolen-2
Theft of a Bicycle-1
Harassment-4
Service Call,Assist other Agency-4
Check Area-3
Theft by Fraud-2
Parking Complaint-1
Missing Adult-1
Traffic Complaint-2
Private Lot Accidents-1
Damage to Property-1
Request Patrol-1
Service Call P.D.-1