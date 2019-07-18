The Sunny Brown Scholarship is awarded annually to a DeRidder High School

graduate who demonstrates superior scholarship and service to the school and

community.

This year, Gracyn Elise Daughety was awarded the prestigious scholarship.

Daughety will attend Loyola University in New Orleans majoring in Pre-med biology

and has already attended her college orientation.

When asked what made her decide to go into the medical field Daughtry said: “I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field, I can’t really mark a conscious decision when I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

She is also keeping her options open about what she will later specialize in. “That (her future specialty) I’m not quite sure about yet but probably something relating to the brain,” Daughety said.

For Daughety, Loyola was a no brainer decision when it came to choosing a college.

“The first time I visited I was just drawn to how gorgeous it was, plus their reputation for having an extremely good biology program,” Daughety said.

Winning the Sunny Brown Scholarship is a coveted a moment as a DeRidder High School graduate, and being chosen as the recipient meant a lot to Daughety.

“It (winning Sunny Brown) really almost validated all the hard work I’ve done throughout high school. There were two essays we had to write. For the first, I wrote about how I’m overcoming cerebral palsy and for the second I had to write about my take on the relationship between mistakes and creativity.”

When asked where she found the courage to write about the tough times she has conquered Daughety responded: “For me, it’s not really about having the courage to do so, more like just putting my heart into what I write and making sure everything is the best it can be.”

Daughety was asked what her favorite subject in high school was and jokingly responded: “I’m sure it’s not too much of a surprise to say that my favorite subject has always been biology considering my major.”

Daughety was asked who her favorite DHS teacher was, “That would definitely have to be Mrs. Kyle, she taught both Algebra II and Calculus. She really made you feel like she cared about you as a person and not just your ability to do math.”

For Daughety, she is ready and excited for the next part of her life, so excited in fact she couldn’t narrow it down to just one thing: “It’s hard to pick just one! I’m very excited to start my adult life and to just start being more independent.” Daughety said.

Daughety’s mother Dana is thankful for the opportunity her daughter is receiving. “The Sunny Brown Scholarship Program is an amazing opportunity given to the seniors at DeRidder High School. I’m incredibly proud of her and so grateful to the committee for choosing her from among a very deserving group of seniors,” Dana said.

More about the Sunny Brown Award and DeRidder Study Club

In 1938 Lou Ceil Johnson Brown graduated from DeRidder High School. Later, she and her husband enjoyed financial success. It was their wish that some of their estate would be used to endow scholarships.

Thus they formed the Sunny Brown Foundation which now awards nine scholarships, all but one of which goes to students in California. The scholarships are valued at a minimum of $10,000 each.

Because Mrs. Brown always remembered her roots, she decided to grant one of the awards to a graduating senior at her alma mater, DeRidder High School.

The scholarship was first awarded to a D.H.S. student in 1992.

The Deridder Study Club oversees the selection process. Organized in 1932, the DeRidder Study Club was instrumental in the establishment of the Beauregard Parish Library and has always supported the library and its programs.

The club also maintains close ties to education.

Since 1933, the club has presented an award to the outstanding senior English student at DeRidder High School.

The DeRidder Study Club Sunny Brown Memorial Scholarship Committee works with DeRidder High School each year to implement and complete the application process.

The committee selects the top five applications and then submits them to the Sunny Brown Foundation Board in California which chooses the recipient.

One of the nice things about this scholarship is that it comes from someone who grew up here and later in life wanted to remember her roots.

Apparently, Mrs. Brown loved DeRidder and DeRidder High school and wanted to give back to our community.

The scholarship committee consists of DeRidder Study Club members and several school personnel.

The evaluators do not know the identity of the applications that they are scoring. DHS removes all demographic information and then assigns a letter to each application.

It is only after the scores have been tabulated that the evaluators know the names of the applicants.

The evaluators take the top five applications and then attach the names to them. Those five are sent to California where the members of the Sunny Brown Foundation committee choose the winner.

The process was set up this way in 1992 in order to keep the process as unbiased as possible.

Each part of the application is worth 25%--GPA, ACT score, resumes, and essays—four separate components.