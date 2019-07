BEAUREGARD PARISH

Thursday, July 18

Preteen Summer Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-8PM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Friday, July 19

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Saturday, July 20

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Sunday, July 21

Miss American Heart Beauty Pageant, South Beauregard Recreation District, Ragley 8AM-6PM

Monday, July 22

VBS, First Pentecostal Church, DeRidder

Tuesday, July 23

VBS, Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, First Pentecostal Church, DeRidder

Wednesday, July 24

VBS, Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, Hopewell Baptist Church, DeRidder

VBS, First Pentecostal Church, DeRidder

VERNON PARISH

Thursday, July 18

VBS, First UPC of Leesville, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

Friday, July 19

VBS, First UPC of Leesville, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Grace Bible Church, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

“Let’s Flamingo” Adult Cookie Class, Tiny Shops, Leesville 6:30PM-8:30PM

Wasted Paint Party, Smokin’ Jo’s, New Llano 7PM-10PM

Saturday, July 20

Dog Adoption Day by Bobby’s Heart Rescue, Long Walker Distillery, New Llano 3PM-11PM

VBS, Grace Bible Church, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

“Mary Poppins Returns” Free Outdoor Movie New Llano Park, New Llano 6:30PM

Sunday, July 21

VBS Kick-off, Cooper Baptist Church, Leesville Noon-2PM

Monday, July 22

Vernon Parish Kid’s Games, MLK, Jr. Center, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Tuesday, July 23

Vernon Parish Kid’s Games, MLK, Jr. Center, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Wednesday, July 24

Vernon Parish Kid’s Games, MLK, Jr. Center, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Story Time, Vernon Parish Library, Leesville 10AM-10:45AM

VBS, Cooper Baptist Church, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

FORT POLK

Thursday, July 18

Friday, July 19

Stroller Strong, Wheelock Fitness Center, Fort Polk 9:30AM-10:30AM

Paint & Sip, Showboat Theater, Fort Polk 6PM-8:30PM

Saturday, July 20

Co-ed Powerlifting Competition, Wheelock Fitness Center, Fort Polk 9:30AM

Bowling for Pennies, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Polk Noon-3PM

Sunday, July 21

Monday, July 22

Parent & Child Gymnastics, Fort P0lk’s Youth Gym, Fort Polk 10AM-11AM

MST Survivor Week, Youth Activity Center, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Tuesday, July 23

Toddler Playdate, Fort POlk ACS, Fort Polk 9AM-11AM

MST Survivor Week, Youth Activity Center, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Summer Golf Scramble, Warrior Hills Golf Course, Fort Polk 5:30PM

FRG Leader Training, Fort Polk ACS, Fort Polk 5PM-7:30PM

3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament, Warrior Fitness Center, Fort Polk 6PM

Wednesday, July 24

MST Survivor Week, Youth Activity Center, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Playdate at the Movies, Glory Chapel, Fort Polk 3PM-5PM

Wing it Wednesday, Strike Zone Bowling Center 4PM-8PM

FRG Leader Training, Fort Polk ACS, Fort Polk 5PM-7:30P