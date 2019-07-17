"My goal is to provide our people with the best equipment we can provide." Fire Chief Mark Stewart said.

Members of the community gathered today to celebrate the ribbon cutting for a new training tower. The new facility is located in Prairieville and will ensure firefighters are ready to respond to any crisis in the safest possible way.

"My goal is to provide our people with the best equipment we can provide." Fire Chief Mark Stewart said. Better equipment means these firefighters are better equipped to serve the community.

"We're trying to be well-rounded . . . whatever it might be, that's what we're here for," Stewart said. "The fire department works closely alongside other community first responders, creating a more well-rounded team in case of emergencies."

"Ascension Parish has a lot to be proud of . . . we have built and forged relationships in so many ways. I always tell people that our thin blue line and the fire department's thin red line have been woven together, never to be separated," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Through cohesion and new training equipment, the fire department is now better prepared for emergencies and taking care of community members. "We care greatly for our people. And the main thing is, is that when we care for them that enables them to go out and care for you," Stewart said.