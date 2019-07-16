"I am so proud of all of these outstanding young individuals on their outstanding achievement who have brought such esteemed recognition to Louisiana," Schexnayder said.

State Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, announced that Louisiana's 4-H Shooting Sports Team has won the national title at the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.

Youth teams representing their 4-H clubs from across the country competed in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, and hunting skills during the annual event held June 23-28 in Grand Island, Nebraska at the Heartland Public Shooting Park.

"I am so proud of all of these outstanding young individuals on their outstanding achievement who have brought such esteemed recognition to Louisiana," Schexnayder said. "Another national title! They are the best of the best, and four of the competitors live in my legislative House district: Sean Turner and Justin Schexnaydre from Ascension Parish and Calvin Domangue and Yumi Domangue from St. James Parish."

The National 4-H Shooting Sports Program stands out as an example of programs that serve to develop youth as individuals and as responsible and productive citizens, according to the 4-H Shooting Sports and National Championships program website.

Youth participants learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and archery, and much more. The activities of the program and the support of caring adult leaders provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, self-worth, and conservation ethics.

