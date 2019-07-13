All efforts will be focused on Creative Relief for those affected by the storm.

With the events surrounding Hurricane Barry, The Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge announce the postponement of the Louisiana Arts Summit, originally scheduled to take place on July 15 and 16, 2019.

All efforts will be focused on Creative Relief for those affected by the storm. The Louisiana Arts Summit will now take place July 29 and 30, 2019, with additional details to follow in the coming days. For further information on Creative Relief and the Louisiana Arts Summit 2019, please visit www.artsbr.org

Contributed by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge