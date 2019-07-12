The initial investigation revealed that 79-year-old Judith Hillman of Plaquemine was driving a 2011 Toyota Highlander on Kirtley Dr.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 6, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 77 (Bayou Jacob Rd.) at Kirtley Dr. in Iberville Parish. The crash took the life of a motorcyclist whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The initial investigation revealed that 79-year-old Judith Hillman of Plaquemine was driving a 2011 Toyota Highlander on Kirtley Dr. At the same time, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 77 on a 2006 Honda motorcycle. Hillman entered LA Hwy 77 from Kirtley Dr. into the path of the motorcyclist, and as a result the motorcycle struck the Toyota.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries despite proper helmet use. A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Hillman was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected for either driver, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. This remains an active investigation, and charges are pending. There is no further information at this time.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while on Louisiana roadways. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Furthermore, motorists should always be aware of and share the road with motorcycles. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by La. State Police