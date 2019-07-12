“The Louisiana National Guard is taking a proactive and aggressive approach in dealing with the preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG.

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has been authorized to activate up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen, not to include full-time Guardsmen, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, July 11, 2019.

“The Louisiana National Guard is taking a proactive and aggressive approach in dealing with the preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG. “This will allow our Guardsmen to be more successful in their priority missions immediately following the storm – search and rescue operations and commodities distribution.”

In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

The LANG is also moving and staging additional assets to the New Orleans area in order to provide a quick response as needed.

Large quantities of drinking water, blankets and sandbags have been moved, delivered or positioned by the LANG to areas for distribution following the storm.

To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG has liaison officer teams in Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Terrebonne and Vermillion parishes.

Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, remain ready and fully equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

Contributed by Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office