Dancing for A Cause 2019

Dancing For A Cause is approaching, Saturday, July 13 7:00 p.m. We are asking the continued support from our community. This is the Dancing for a Cause 10th-year anniversary. General admission and bleacher section tickets are available for Sale at Lamendola's Supermarket 116 West Ascension Street, Gonzales, La. 225-647-4571 or at The Arc of East of Ascension 1122 S. E. Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, 225-621-2000, or online at DancingForaCause.net where you can also vote for your favorite dancer(s). For more information about Dancing For A Cause please call or email Sharon Morris, event chair/organizer - 225-621-2005, sharon.morris@thearcea.org

Support Workers Job Fair

Ascension Public Schools is hiring maintenance workers, bus drivers, child nutrition staff and custodians and will hold a Support Workers Job Fair on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center located at 219 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales, LA 70737. Information booths will be set up throughout the Gonzales Civic Center for candidates to ask questions about various job openings, turn in resumes and speak directly with directors and supervisors responsible for hiring various positions. For more information about job openings in Ascension Public Schools, visitwww.apsb.org/ApplyNow. The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, licenses and job-related certificates.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

BR Talent Competition

"Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition" comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Summer Social

Ascension Republican Women (ARW) invites you to their Summer Social on Sunday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Fire District 1 located at 13192 Airline Highway (the former Lousteau Ford Dealership). It's an afternoon of socializing, refreshments, and getting to know elected officials and candidates. Please bring school supplies for donation through Volunteer Ascension's "School Tools" program (1 or 2-inch binders with clear plastic fronts, dry erase markers, 24-count crayons, glue sticks, B&W composition notebooks, pocket plastic folders, construction paper, and no. 2 pencils). Dress is casual. RSVP at 225-921-5187 or ARWrUS@aol.com.

CHC Carnival

Come join us on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, rides, prizes, food and fun for the whole family. Everything is free. 404 West Pine St. Gonzales (behind Dominos Pizza on Airline). For info call 225-773-4302. Hosted by Christ Healing Community Church.

Leon, Mathieu, Quezaire Family Reunion

A family reunion is being planned after a 30 year hiatus. It will be held Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28 in Donaldsonville. It will begin with a Welcome Get Together at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church Multi-Purpose Center. Additional activities and festivities are also planned for the entire weekend. We hope you will be able to attend and we are looking forward to seeing you. Please keep in mind you will NOT be allowed admittance to any activities without having pre-paid. There is no on-site registration. You will not be able to pay at the door. For additional information please contact Valerie Leon Brown at 708-386-6384 or 708-254-4966.

Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, July 20, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Photography Presentation

"Stories about Fonville Winans," the late celebrated Louisiana photographer, will be presented by his daughter-in-law, Melinda Risch Winans, on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Library. The talk will include information on Winans' cookbook, published by the LSU Press, which includes some of his photographs. Attendees are encouraged to bring any of the Winans photographs they may have. Mrs. Melinda, a Baton Rouge native, is a graduate of University High and LSU. She is also a member of PEO, Chapter AQ, Baton Rouge Herb Society and Herb Society of America, Campus Club, Gourmet Club, and BR Amateur Radio Club. The free program is open to the public. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, 925-8921.

Music and Healing

This workshop is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales. Learn how music can promote health and decrease stress. Registration Required. Contact Rachel Mumphrey at 644-1205 to register. 10 a.m.-11 a.m., St. Francis Conference Room, Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza 1, 2nd Floor Registration Required – space is limited.

Honoring Veterans

Saturday evening July 13 at 5 p.m. at the Virginia Baptist Church Community Center on Ewellville Lane in Panicourtville, La. For more information call Stanford Knockum Sr. at 225-717-2168.