But they weren't the only teams to get that recognition. The LBCA also released its All-Region 9 team. This squad included two players from Class 1A's Ascension Catholic. Those two players were Tre' Medine and Mason Zeringue.

This All-Region 9 team represented non-5A schools from Assumption, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary and Ascension Parishes.

Ascension Catholic came into the year as the defending Division-IV state champions, and they defended that crown valiantly all season.

The Bulldogs made a run to the state semifinals in Sulphur for a third straight season. That was something that had only been done once in the program's history.

When considering how tough Ascension Catholic's schedule was this season, the feat became even more impressive.

The Bulldogs played 21 upper-classification schools during the regular season and went 16-5 against them. They earned victories over Berwick (3A semifinalist), South Terrebonne (4A quarterfinalist), Dutchtown (5A playoff team that won more than 20 games) and Dunham (top seed in Division-III playoffs).

Overall, Ascension Catholic finished the regular season with a 24-6 record. Five of their six losses came against bigger schools.

They finished as District 6-1A runners-up and entered the Division-IV playoffs as the second seed.

They swept both Lafayette Christian and Cedar Creek in the first two rounds of the postseason to punch their ticket to the state tournament. But in Sulphur, they were defeated by Opelousas Catholic, ending their hopes of repeating as champions.

All season long, the Bulldogs' ace on the mound was senior pitcher Tre' Medine. He went 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA.

Medine was a first-team selection on the All-Region 9 squad.

Other postseason honors for Medine included being a first-team selection on the All-District 6-1A squad, as well as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's All-State team.

Also making the All-Region 9 first team for the Bulldogs was senior centerfielder Mason Zeringue. Zeringue hit .374 this season with four home runs and eight doubles.

He is an LSU-Eunice signee that has been a starter for Ascension Catholic ever since he was a freshman.

Like Medine, Zeringue has earned both first-team All-District 6-1A honors and first-team LSWA All-State accolades.

Both Zeringue and Medine are now spending their summers playing with Ascension's Gauthier & Amedee American Legion squad. The Wombats are the defending state champions. They also finished as a semifinalist at last year's American Legion World Series.

Berwick's Mitchell Sanford was named the All-Region 9 team's Hitter of the Year. Sanford is a senior.

E.D. White's Devin DeSandro was the All-Region 9 team's Pitcher of the Year. He is a junior.

Ascension Catholic beat defending Class 3A champion Berwick in their season opener this past season. They won the game by a score of 5-4.