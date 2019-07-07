EL students planning to attend one of our public schools for the first time in Fall 2019 can register in-person at LeBlanc Special Services, located on the Second Floor, 611 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737 on July 10, 17, 24, 29, 30, 31 or Aug. 1, 2 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Ascension Public Schools is holding special registration dates for new English Learner (EL) students this summer. EL students are those who primarily speak a language other than English.

EL students planning to attend one of our public schools for the first time in Fall 2019 can register in-person at LeBlanc Special Services, located on the Second Floor, 611 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737 on July 10, 17, 24, 29, 30, 31 or Aug. 1, 2 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

In order to register as a first-time student, parents/guardians should bring the following items:

---Birth Certificate

---Proof of Residency (current electric bill or affidavit completed through our RVTO office)

---Withdrawal slip from previous school or last report card

---Updated shot record

---Social Security Card (this is optional)

Last year, approximately 550 (2.5 percent) of students enrolled in Ascension Public Schools were in the English Learners (EL) program. The majority of those students speak Spanish, but about 10% speak other languages such as Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Romanian, Turkish, Russian and Mayan.

These students are immersed in the English language with their peers in class and have trained paraprofessionals and teachers to help them adjust to the language more efficiently. EL staff make an effort not to pull these students out of regular classes to provide as much exposure to the English language and traditional learning as possible. In addition, the students are enrolled in computer-based programs such as Imagine Learning, which they can access at school and at home along with their parents.

A program required by federal law, Ascension's EL staff ensure that all children who are English Learners attain English proficiency, develop high levels of academic attainment in English, and meet the same challenging state academic content and student academic achievement standards. The program is funded primarily by federal and state sources and is comprised of 10 EL teachers, six EL paraprofessionals and one EL lead teacher. These 17 EL staff members work with Title I Coordinator Paulette Parker and Supervisor of Federal Programs Latatia Johnson.

For more information about this special registration and to connect with our EL staff, visit www.facebook.com/APSBELCOMMUNITY.

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools