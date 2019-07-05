Ultimate Escape, LLC offers live action play that brings family, friends and co-workers together to complete puzzles, gadgets and clues to escape a themed room within 60 minutes.

Ultimate Escape Rooms held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 19 to celebrate their opening at 2612 S. Ruby Avenue, Gonzales, LA 70737.

Attending the Ribbon Cutting for Ultimate Escape Rooms were co-owners Chad and Tosha Domingue, Assistant Manager Jesse Robert, Computer Technician DeCurtis Scieneaux, and Front Desk Clerks Kalen Henderson and Railyn Shelvin, City of Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Ascension Parish Government Public Information Officer Martin McConnell, Ascension Chamber of Commerce Board Member Amy Velez and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann. Also, in attendance were Ascension Chamber Ambassadors and Ultimate Escape Rooms invited guests.

If you would like more information about Ultimate Escape Rooms, please call 225-647-3801 or e-mail ultimateescaperooms@outlook.com. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday 3 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday. For more information on the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.ascensionchamber.com, e-mail info@ascensionchamber.com or call 225-647-7487.

Contributed by Ascension Chamber of Commerce