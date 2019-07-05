District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions.

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from June 12, 2019 through June 17, 2019 before Judge Alvin Batiste:

1. Daniels, Alvin C., 9368 Moss Rose Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. DOB: 03/24/1992 B/M - Convicted of 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Scheduled I Controlled Dangerous Substance was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections.

2. Brooks, Jason C., 2257 Sagona Rd., Donaldsonville, LA 70346. DOB: 10/23/1977 B/M - Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Control Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years.

3. Davis, Courtney, 407 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, LA 70346. DOB: 11/06/1988 B/M - Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 2 years.

4. Young, Willard, 58455 Capt. Tt Harris St., Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 08/31/1988 B/M - Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 2 years.

5. Jonathan Rineheart, 65635 J.R. Drive, Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 09/29/1983 W/M - Convicted of Possession of Heroin and Fentanyl and was sentenced to 4 years at the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years.

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from June 26, 2019 through July 1, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Engolio:

1. Jason Grevious, 9190 Fontaine Road, Maringouin, LA 70757. DOB: 8/14/73 B/M - Convicted of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

2. Tyrone Davis, 5825 Prescott Road #5, Baton Rouge, LA 70805. DOB: 7/30/80 B/M - Convicted of Introduction of Contraband and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

3. Santiago Perez, 675 Woodale Blvd, Apt 74, Baton Rouge, LA. DOB: 5/2/94 H/M - Convicted of Unlawful Production, Manufacturing, or Distributing Fraudulent Documents for ID purposes and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which 2 years was suspended.

4. Jarius Wingard, 12575 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. DOB: 1/15/92 B/M - Convicted of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

5. Ethan James, 24900 Patreau Lane, Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 8/24/81 B/M - Convicted of Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and was sentenced to 1 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

6. Jeanne Rebelle, 4050 Dixie St., Port Allen, LA 70767. DOB: 7/18/63 W/F - Convicted of Theft of $5000 or more but less than $25,0000 and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 3 years probation.

7. Calvin Piper, 56600 Breaux St., White Castle, LA 70788. DOB: 8/16/91, B/M - Convicted of Theft of $5000 or more but less than $25,0000 and was sentenced to 2 at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 2 years probation.

8. Ashley Hilliard, 741 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303. DOB: 4/26/92, W/F - Convicted of Simple Burglary and was sentenced 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 2 years probation. Convicted of a 2nd Count of Simple Burglary and was sentenced 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on 2 years probation.

9. Adam Taylor, 10681 Airline Hwy, Tolbert, LA 70702. DOB: 8/21/86 B/M - Convicted of Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and placed on 2 years probation.

10. Mercheryl Moore, 2411 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. DOB: 7/16/99 B/F - Convicted of Malfeasance in Office placed on 2 years probation.

Contributed by the 18th Judicial District Court