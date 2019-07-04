Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

Dancing For A Cause is approaching, Saturday, July 13 7:00 p.m. We are asking the continued support from our community. This is the Dancing for a Cause 10th-year anniversary. General admission and bleacher section tickets are available for Sale at Lamendola's Supermarket 116 West Ascension Street, Gonzales, La. 225-647-4571 or at The Arc of East of Ascension 1122 S. E. Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, 225-621-2000, or online at DancingForaCause.net where you can also vote for your favorite dancer(s). For more information about Dancing For A Cause please call or email Sharon Morris, event chair/organizer - 225-621-2005, sharon.morris@thearcea.org

Support Workers Job Fair

Ascension Public Schools is hiring maintenance workers, bus drivers, child nutrition staff and custodians and will hold a Support Workers Job Fair on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center located at 219 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales, LA 70737. Information booths will be set up throughout the Gonzales Civic Center for candidates to ask questions about various job openings, turn in resumes and speak directly with directors and supervisors responsible for hiring various positions. For more information about job openings in Ascension Public Schools, visitwww.apsb.org/ApplyNow. The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, licenses and job-related certificates.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

BR Talent Competition

"Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition" comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

Watch Out for Snakes

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Lamar Dixon in Gonzales July 6-7 with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at http://repticon.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Summer Social

Ascension Republican Women (ARW) invites you to their Summer Social on Sunday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Fire District 1 located at 13192 Airline Highway (the former Lousteau Ford Dealership). It's an afternoon of socializing, refreshments, and getting to know elected officials and candidates. Please bring school supplies for donation through Volunteer Ascension's "School Tools" program (1 or 2-inch binders with clear plastic fronts, dry erase markers, 24-count crayons, glue sticks, B&W composition notebooks, pocket plastic folders, construction paper, and no. 2 pencils). Dress is casual. RSVP at 225-921-5187 or ARWrUS@aol.com.

Library Closings

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Thursday, July 4, 2019 for Independence Day.

CHC Carnival

Come join us on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, rides, prizes, food and fun for the whole family. Everything is free. 404 West Pine St. Gonzales (behind Dominos Pizza on Airline). For info call 225-773-4302. Hosted by Christ Healing Community Church.

Leon, Mathieu, Quezaire Family Reunion

A family reunion is being planned after a 30 year hiatus. It will be held Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28 in Donaldsonville. It will begin with a Welcome Get Together at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church Multi-Purpose Center. Additional activities and festivities are also planned for the entire weekend. We hope you will be able to attend and we are looking forward to seeing you. Please keep in mind you will NOT be allowed admittance to any activities without having pre-paid. There is no on-site registration. You will not be able to pay at the door. For additional information please contact Valerie Leon Brown at 708-386-6384 or 708-254-4966.

Farmer's Market

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, the Donaldsonville Tractor Supply Company store will host a Farmers' Market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products. "This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Kevin Shifflett, manager of the Donaldsonville store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that." From 10:00am to 2:00pm, shoppers can stop in for local produce, eggs, canned goods and baked goods, all produced by neighbors in the Donaldsonville area. Participating vendors will be set up in front of the store where they will showcase their goods. This event is open to the public and will take place at 2152 Highway 70. For more information, please contact the Donaldsonville Tractor Supply at 225-474-2422.

Driving and Dementia

A Lunch-N-Learn to discuss Driving and Dementia will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. by Roxanne Bingham at Alzheimer’s Services located at 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. When caring for someone with dementia, driving can often become a safety concern. Furthermore, initiating the conversation about driving can be difficult. This presentation will discuss ways to determine if your loved one is still safe to drive, and how to make changes if necessary. The session is free, includes a light lunch. Registration is required the day before each session. Call Molly Ducote, LCSW, Program Coordinator, at 225-334-7494 or email programs@alzbr.org for more information and to register to attend.

New Church Location

Pastor Irvin and First Lady Julie Blouin and the Foundation of Faith Ministries Family extended our hands, and with joyous spirits invite and welcome our family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers to our new location at 6465 Highway 73, Geismar, LA 70734. Our first service at the new location will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. For more info call 225-910-0866. "We will NEVER, NEVER give up." Sunday service begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday night prayer is held from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Thursday night Bible Study is held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.