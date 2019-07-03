A certified commissioner who serves on Election Day will receive $200.00.

Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court, announced this week that her office will be conducting schools to certify new election commissioners. Those election commissioners presently certified do not have to attend this course of instruction.

The Gonzales sessions will be held at the Courthouse Annex, Bldg. 2, 828 So. Irma Blvd., on Monday, July 15, 2019 and Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

The Donaldsonville session will be held at the Courthouse, 300 Houmas Street, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Attendance is required at one session only.

A certified commissioner who serves on Election Day will receive $200.00.

Any qualified voter who is able to perform the essential duties of a commissioner as described in the informational pamphlet developed by the Louisiana Secretary of State pursuant to R.S. 18:421(C) and who has not been convicted of an election offense may be selected as a commissioner provided that he or she has been certified through successful attendance at commissioner school.

For more information visit the Clerk’s website at www.ascensionclerk.com or call 473-9866 or 621-8400, extension 223.

Contributed by the Clerk of Court, Ascension Parish