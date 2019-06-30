Contestants and fair goers alike enjoy the 2019 Beauregard Watermelon Festival. Be sure to pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Beauregard Daily News for a complete list of Beauregard Watermelon Festival contest winners. Photos by O. CHIP ROBINSON
