"Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble."

Live life as God intended.

Often we hear that life is unfair, questioning why circumstances have not changed for the better. We blame everything on everyone, never considering the buck stops with us. When the fear of life's uncertainty is allowed to rise within us, we grant legal rights to the enemy to intrude on our faith.

Don't be afraid to take a stance against the enemy's schemes. Remember to whom you truly belong. Declare in Jesus' name "no more," and boldly proclaim the word of God over all things that come against you. It is time to press the reset button and enjoy this gift called life to the fullest.

"Know that the Lord, he is God! It is he, who made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture."

As a believer and follower of Christ who gets the awesome privilege of life with you through By His Grace, I am not excluded from being tried and tested, and I sometimes fail. It is important to remember never to place another on a pedestal. We are all sinners saved by grace.

Learn to appreciate, live and enjoy the life God has given you. Many associate enjoying life with material things or people. Neither will bring you fulfillment. "Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God."

I mentioned four years ago that I struggled with allowing God to take the reigns in my life. It stems from wanting control and having my way. Perhaps you can relate. In the past, more often than not, my quick responses to challenges were a direct result of life's immediate circumstances.

We tend to go into panic mode, brain storming how to fix the problem, while never considering that perhaps God allowed the situation to happen to show us a better way, realizing later he was in full control.

Never elevate fear over faith. This is where we must put focus back on the lord. Oral Roberts said, "Faith is not always where you are looking for it; it's where you find it."

Laughter is good for soul.

"He will yet fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy."

Have you ever encountered a moment where joy seemed hard to find? You prayed and praised God as you sought his peace, just for it to be short-lived. I recently experienced this struggle like no other. It was as if a huge force was attacking me on all sides. This emotional cycle continued for three weeks and day by day became harder to explain, even with God. This compounded my frustration since for I talk with him about everything.

Known for my bubbly personality and sincere smile, it was apparent even to those close to me something was wrong. My heart was troubled and needed answers. And then as if on cue, I received a message of encouragement from a dear friend that read: "Good morning. Open your eyes to a beautiful day. Appreciate where you are in your journey, even if it's not where you want to be. Every season serves a purpose. Have a blessed day!" My immediate response was laughter, a smile followed by tears of overwhelming joy. Then the emotional dam broke. The weight I carried began to dissipate as if I were reemerging from a peaceful rest.

"And Jesus said to him, 'If you can!' All things are possible for one who believes."

Do you truly understand how much the lord loves you and me? He knows what we need without a word being spoken. My friend was never told of the changes taking place personally and professionally that overwhelmed me. It was later revealed the pushback was coming from the spiritual realm. God began preparing me for an assignment I am to fulfill, and the enemy was trying to hinder the progress.

It was his love that fulfilled it all

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

What does it cost a person to love? Nothing if the love of God is within you and much if not. The remedy to live a life of joy and laughter begins with the condition of our heart, which ultimately starts and ends with love. You may question how. Allow me to share from God on the matter.

"And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man."

"May the Lord direct your hearts into God's love and Christ's perseverance."

If you are unsure whether you're standing with Christ Jesus and are ready to establish a relationship with the son of God, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

