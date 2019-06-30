Both of these shelter pets are available for a $10 adoption fee, a health check within 72 hours of adoption and spay/neuter within 30 days of adoption.



For more information visit the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter at 272 JL O'Banion Rd, Leesville or call (337) 392-9613. We are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.