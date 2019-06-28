The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending June 27 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

June 20

Green, Ryan Michael, 19, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Probation Violation

Collins, Jarron, 28, 155 HWY 998, BELLE ROSE, Parole Violation, Armed Robbery, First Degree Murder/Attempt

Talbert, Domenick F, 39, 7754 GREENWELL STREET, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Simmons, Dana Lisa, 52, 110 PAULINE ST, Pierre Part, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Westerfield, Evan Timothy, 34, 11509 BENTON FREDERIC RD, ST AMANT, REGISTRATION OF SEX OFFENDERS

Singh, Romany A, 61, 1713 S SHIRLEY ST, GONZALES, Ignition interlock devices; condition of probation for certain DWI offenders; restricted license, Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

June 21

Vilmenay, John, 26, 5111 HEMINGWAY DR, DARROW, Negligent Injuring, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Cain, Contrell, 22, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wilson, Kelsey Dshae, 28, 15060 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bank Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse

Wright, Steven, 36, 2560 BRADLEY RD, Baton Rouge, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Thomas, Miesha, 32, 2560 BRADLEY RD, Baton Rouge, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Francis, Bridgette Denise, 58, 122 N MARIGNY CIR D, Duson, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Francis, Alfreda Grace, 56, 102 CARSON DR, Lafayette, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Furlow, A'Laica M, 22, 14132 MIRE RD, GONZALES, Aggravated Battery

Jones, Devan, 24, 2403 34TH STREET, Kenner, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Rawls, Toby Waine, 33, 42245 TANNIS RD, St. Amant, Bank Fraud, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Garrett, Christian, 27, 18346 JESSICA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Carter, William, 60, 13163 TWIN OAKS DR, GEISMAR, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Lanoux, Britini, 33, 41535 BESS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Roddy, Chad C, 25, 17295 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer

June 22

Johnson, Raelynn J, 27, 39209 VINDEZ RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Butler, Jonathan M, 33, 1305 E BAYOU RD 109, DONALDSONVILLE, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Lacaze, Donald Joseph, 65, 43525 HWY 621, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Violations of Protective Orders

Humphrey, Jimmy Dean, Sr, 55, 25174 HIGHWAY 22, Maurepas, False Representation , Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of a Schedule V CDS, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Schedule III CDS, Careless Operation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Babin, Lisha B, 51, 43420 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Triplett, Krista Michelle, 45, 12386 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR, ST AMANT, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Villa-Mateo, Filberto, 23, 463 FOUNTAINBLEAU DR., Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Obstruction of Justice/ Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Driver must be Licensed

North, Michael R, Jr, 34, 806 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Broussard, Clayton, 37, 43177 CYPRESS BEND AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Thibodoux, Tommy James, 58, 433 IDLEWILD DR, Houma, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

June 23

Tucker, Rebecca, 27, 15422 TEMPERSTONE DR, Prairieville, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Thomas, Vanessa Lashay, 20, 1026 S HEMPSHIRE AVE, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Garrison, Aquindice, 28, 408 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Paezperez, Barbaro R, 49, 14625 AVALON AVE, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Fontenot, April, 48, 602 W WORTHY, Gonzales, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Victor, Kenyetta, 42, 17310 DE GAGE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Levy, Derrick, 19, 5978 GLEN OAKS DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Derozan, Kobe, 18, 6142 CYRUS AVE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Battery, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor) , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Milam, Eric Lowry, 33, 1622 GENDARME RD, Carencro, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Caridad, Kristofer, 21, 37156 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Vagrancy

June 24

Arnett, Terry, 61, 39504 WOODLAKE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Nelson, Bernadette M, 43, 7210 FREETOWN ST, St James, Battery of a dating partner

Tregre, Adam R, 36, 33354 HWY 1 S, Donaldsonville, Aggravated Battery

Quinonez, Ricardo JR, 22, 136 BAYOU OAKS DR B, DONALDSONVILLE, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Gaudet, Brent Michael, 42, 41025 FAIRMONT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Watts, Randi Taylor, 19, 44438 MELANCON ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Chaney, Shelby J, 26, 12429 OLD MILL STONE DR, GEISMAR, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION

June 25

Andrews, Anthony Michael, 33, 14475 DALLAS DR, Denham Springs, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Burton, Bradley Alan, Jr, 27, 38133 STANLEY ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Corbin, Donavan, 32, 2303 S DARLA AVE, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Landry, Christopher Earl, 39, 38179 PAULINE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

London, Kyle Vachon, 21, 506 FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Bringier, Jonathan J, 42, 11250 NASH RD, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Domestic Abuse Battery

Coleman, Cameron Elery, 20, 3185 JOSHUA LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Jordan, Jeremy Paul, 40, 422 NEPTUNE ST, Morgan City, Parole Violation

Wilson, Delerious Demon, 24, 14212 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Narcisse, Justin C, 38, 232 E FIFTH ST, Edgar, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Forrest, Dylan, 23, 14192 BEAR ISLAND ROAD, Maurepas, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony)

Prettelt, Brandon M, 37, 17543 SALLY AVE, Greenwell Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leday, Paul Anthony, 51, 327 INDUSTRIAL DR HWY, JONESBORO, In For Court, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Johnson, Derek T, 57, 10432 J AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Naquin, Ryan Patrick, 33, 17025 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders

Henry, Jamesha Corshel, 23, 708 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, General Speed Law, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer

Cortez, Janine Freman, 53, 1415 E TIFFANI ST, GONZALES, Theft over $25k (Felony)

June 26

Rachal, Takela Marie, 29, 9039 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Battery

Alsay, Christopher Anthony, 32, 8344 HACKBERRY ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bourgeois, Marshall W, Jr, 24, 58080 LABAUVE AVE, Plaquemine, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Rives, Zoe, 19, 840 SHELL BEACH RD, Pierre Part, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Hampton, Kaleb, 24, 30775 LA 75 HWY, PLAQUEMINE, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Cuti, Jonas Lee, 41, 43366 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Johnson, Colley B, Jr, 21, 46029 RICHARD RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Surety, In For Court

Buratt, Stephen Michah, 31, 42094 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Vagrancy/Begs or Solicits

Lewis, Dontrell T, 33, 927 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Hamilton, Dywayne Alfred, 37, 14311 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Aggravated Assault

Gauthier, Terry, 70, 14189 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, GONZALES, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Chacon, John, 33, 13012 DEER ST, Maurepas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Weaver, Daryl E, 34, 43075 EARL BERCEGEAY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Corrigan, Joseph Keith, 41, 17797 AIRLINE HWY 2, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Aldridge, Jennifer Jones, 41, 13330 LEBOURGEOIS LN, Maurepas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Mary Lee, 47, 860 FRANCE ST, BATON ROUGE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

Deerman, Trena, 54, 734 CHURCH ST * Vacant *, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Miller, Nakitta, 33, 929 1/2 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Hooper, Dre'Quan L, 18, 7178 CHISHOLM AVE, Baton Rouge, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor), Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Richard, Demone C, 31, 104 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Longanecker, Wilbur A, 57, 44254 MATHILDA ST, SORRENTO, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Roddy, Kimberly Nicole, 32, 43276 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Probation Violation, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sanchez, Gina F, 34, 40177 BLACK BAYOU EXT, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

June 27

Lobell, Laurent, 43, 13316 LOBELL LN, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Lessard, Ashley Nicole, 32, 13096 CYPRESS GOLD DR, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leblanc, Cairon Jamal, 20, 525 S DAPHNE DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction