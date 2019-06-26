The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and DeRidder’s annual Independence Day Celebration is set to be one for the books.

Pedestal Bank announced that it was sponsoring none other than Singer native Gyth Rigdon as entertainment for the big event.

People can see Gyth Rigdon completely free of charge in Downtown DeRidder. There will be free food, as well as a big fireworks show to cap off the night.

“Pedestal Bank is honored to welcome Gyth Rigdon back to his hometown after his successful appearance on NBC’s The Voice,” said Kirk Pellerin, Pedestal Bank Regional President.

“We want to invite everyone to come out and enjoy the free concert courtesy of Pedestal Bank.”

The City of DeRidder is touting the big concert and thanking all those who help make the Fourth of July Celebration a success. “The City could not put on a large scale event such as the 4th of July Celebration without help from our community. Grace Church has always sponsored our large fireworks display and this year Pedestal is sponsoring Gyth Rigdon,” said Community Services Director Ashley Craddock.

“We are excited to have such support and we hope everyone comes out to see the show.”

Rigdon captivated a national audience with his performances on the hit NBC competition series The Voice. Fans remember that Rigdon made it all the way to the show’s grand finale where he was named the runner up.

As a member of Team Blake, Rigdon got to perform a wide variety of classic country songs showcasing his versatility as an artist. Throughout his duration on the show, many locals put signs in their yards to show their support for him.

Rigdon has fostered a strong fanbase throughout his career thus far. He has stated several times in interviews that if it were not for his die-hard local fans, his success would not be possible.

After the Independence Day show in DeRidder, Rigdon will be performing at the Coushatta Casino Resort on July 13 alongside fellow Voice contestant Andrew Sevener. Tickets are selling fast to the event with only a few seats remaining.

For more information on Gyth Rigdon and his upcoming performances, log on to his official Facebook page.