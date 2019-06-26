Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Monday that a joint operation consisting of several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrests of 63 people connected to exploitation of children via the internet.
Operation Broken Heart was a two month multi agency initiative to arrest and prosecute those who create, receive, and distribute child pornography.
It also sought out people involved in the sex trafficking of children, and those who sexually abuse children.
“Sexual exploitation of kids is gut-wrenching and involves unspeakable things that would shock the conscience of every one,” said Landry. “Operation Broken Heart sends a powerful message to predators across the country – law enforcement will find you and we will protect Louisiana’s children.”
“The efforts and results of this operation are real and long-lasting,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Eric Rommal. “Whether it is the FBI, the Attorney General's Office, or many of our partners - we will continue to help those who cannot protect themselves.”
Those arrested and their charges are as follows:
Jeremy Clinton Richard (W/M, DOB 03/16/1979) – 1 count distribution, 65 counts possession
Chandler Johnson (W/M, DOB 09/14/2000) – 40 counts possession
Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado (H/M, DOB 03/03/1985) – 1 count distribution
James Cody Naquin (W/M, DOB 01/19/1998) – 4 counts possession
Zachary J. Dusang (W/M, DOB 04/28/1991) – 3 counts possession
Josiah Z. Chambers (B/M, DOB 08/05/1999) – 500 counts possession
Scott Charles Gaskill (W/M, DOB 11/24/1970) – 6 counts possession
Joseph Powell Boatman (W/M, DOB 06/03/1993) – fugitive from State of Texas for online solicitation of a minor
Daniel Joseph Looper (W/M, DOB 07/15/1951) – 100 counts possession
Adrian Danos (W/M, DOB 11/30/1999) – 53 counts possession
Miguel Angel Fiallos Martinez (H/M, DOB 01/05/1975) – 300 counts possession
Brian Pool (W/M, DOB 10/23/1977) – 96 counts possession, 2 counts obstruction of justice
Mark Williamson (W/M, DOB 12/04/1952) – 8 counts possession
Jonathan Arthur Moyer (W/M, DOB 07/06/1977) – 10 counts distribution
Ezra Paul West (W/M, DOB 05/10/1997) – 220 counts possession
Daniel F. Hardy II (W/M, DOB 04/22/1985) – 500 counts possession
Isiah Blanchard (B/M, DOB 10/10/1997) – indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor
Byron Curtis Smith (W/M, DOB 01/21/1984) – 100 counts possession
Christopher Chambers (W/M, DOB 07/14/1978) – 9 counts possession
Brian David Lbemoine (W/M, DOB 04/14/1981) – 500 counts distribution
Paul Thompson (W/M, DOB 12/14/1971) – 10 counts possession
David Wayne O’Neal (W/M, DOB 11/30/1988) – 19 counts possession
Derek Naquin (W/M, DOB 06/30/2000) – 47 counts possession
Duane David Reicks (W/M, DOB 11/28/1977) – 2 counts possession
Jennings “Jay” Bernard III (W/M, DOB 06/13/1978) – 5 counts possession
Michael Ryan Heape (W/M, DOB 09/15/1999) – 25 counts possession
Terry Scott Cepowski (W/M, DOB 09/02/1960) – 5 counts possession
Christopher Istre (W/M, DOB 03/20/1982) – 6 counts possession
Caleb Hickman (W/M, DOB 03/20/1995) – 50 counts possession
Jack Vincent Jameson (W/M, DOB 12/11/1988) – 170 counts possession
Travis Shane Ryan (W/M, DOB 08/08/1975) – 5 counts possession, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor
Jessie Comeaux (W/M, DOB 07/04/1982) – 5 counts possession
Jared Tyler Olivier (W/M, DOB 12/22/1995) – 25 counts possession
Kenny Ray Leday (B/M, DOB 12/29/1981) – 5 counts possession
Bonnie Magnon (W/F, DOB 12/15/1967) – 10 counts possession, 3 counts distribution
Roy Mouton (W/M, DOB 05/17/1977) – 3 counts distribution
Chad Edward Lassalle (W/M, 09/23/1974) – 3 counts possession
Mark Evans (W/M, 10/02/1960) – 3 counts possession
Jimmy Lee Jackson (W/M, 09/17/1978) – 6 counts possession
Roy Lee Mclean (W/M, DOB 10/24/1966) – 1 count possession
Patrick J. Manuel (W/M, DOB 05/23/1977) – 6 counts possession
Johnny Schalk (W/M, DOB 06/21/1966) – 50 counts possession, 2 counts sexual abuse of an animal
Jalen Anthony Walker (B/M, DOB 04/08/1992) – 2 counts felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor
Landry also advised that parents should take extra precautions with their children and closely monitor what they view online and who they communicate with.
“Operation Broken Heart is also a reminder of how dangerous the Internet can be and how important it is for parents and guardians to be aware of what your children are doing and with whom they are communicating,” Landry said. “I encourage all to check out our office’s Be Smart With Your Smartphone brochure.”