It's all set for Thursday, July 4, at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park located at 57845 Foundry Street in Plaquemine beginning at 5 p.m.

The Plaquemine July 4th Hometown Celebration rocks the holiday with activities for everyone. Dance to the music of Rewind, join in or watch the patriotic boat parade, browse vendor booths, watch as the kids enjoy free rides and games, grab some of the delicious food available, and stay for a fantastic fireworks display!

The Plaquemine Lock Historic Site and Iberville Museum, both adjacent to the Waterfront Park, will be open for tours from 3 until 7 p.m. Music begins at the Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. with the popular band, Rewind. A Baton Rouge based band with a 3-piece horn section and a great rhythm section, Rewind is known for delivering a fun and energetic show that appeals to all ages.

The boat parade begins in Bayou Plaquemine across from the Iberville Parish Jail at 5:30 p.m. It arrives at the Waterfront Park at about 5:50 p.m. The boat parade grand marshals are area veterans, and all of the boats are encouraged to be decorated in patriotic colors. There is no fee to participate in the boat parade, and boats can be docked at the Waterfront Park.

A brief ceremony to honor the veterans serving as grand marshals begins at 6 p.m. Veterans serving as Grand Marshals for this year are: Alcee Becnel, III, Earl Bourgoyne, Coan Bueche, Jr., O.J. Dupuy, Stacey Lynn Ferrier, Elliott Germany, James “Jimmy” Higginbotham and Felisha Nelson Jones.

More music and dancing on the boardwalk follows, with a jitterbug dance contest at 7 p.m. The festivities end with a dramatic fireworks display over the bayou at 9 p.m.

Vendors can get information on booths by calling the City of Plaquemine at 225.687.3116. No ice chests, tents, fireworks or pets are allowed at the Waterfront Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Contributed by City of Plaquemine