Defunct retailer Toys R Us is planning a comeback.

The New Jersey-based chain, which closed in 2018, plans to start small, relaunching its website and opening six brick-and-mortar stores, according to Time magazine.

The new stores will be about a third of the size of old Toys R Us locations, spanning about 10,000 square feet. The new stores are expected to be experiential in nature, with numerous play areas.

Former Toys R Us executive Richard Barry is leading the effort through a newly formed company, Tru Kids Inc.

Time says a number of big-name toymakers have already committed to selling their products at the newly reborn chain, including MGA Entertainment Inc., the company behind the Little Tikes and Bratz brands.

When Toys R Us closed its 700 U.S. locations, it left the country without a dedicated toy store chain. A number of retailers have attempted to fill in the gap, including Amazon, Target and Walmart.