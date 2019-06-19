The crash took the life of 41-year-old Victor Ingraham of Sorrento.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 15, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 44 south of LA Hwy 70 in St. James Parish. The crash took the life of 41-year-old Victor Ingraham of Sorrento.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Ingraham was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2007 Honda Accord. At the same time, 44-year-old John Chauvin of Labadieville was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2012 Ford F150. For reasons still under investigation, Ingraham passed another southbound vehicle in a no passing zone and after overtaking that vehicle the Honda ran off the right side of the roadway. After traveling off of the roadway, the Honda rotated across the northbound lane into the path of Chauvin's Ford. This resulted in the Honda striking the Ford on its passenger side.

Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Ingraham sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. Although impairment is not suspected by Ingraham, a toxicology sample was obtained from him and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Chauvin was properly restrained and only sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by La. State Police