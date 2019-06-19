There is so much talent here that no one ever sees. This is your opportunity to be a star!

Iberville Community Theatre announces song, dance, and band auditions on June 21, 2019. Auditions are held for their musical extravaganza on November 2, 2019.

The theme of the extravaganza is Viva Las Vegas and will feature songs, acts, dances, etc. from Las Vegas, past and present.

This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase west side talent. Open to all ages. Auditions are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at We Are The Difference 58015 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. For more information call 225-238-7616.

Contributed by Iberville Community Theatre