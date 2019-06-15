The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its Class 4A All-State lists on Saturday morning, and Vernon and Beauregard Parish athletes received postseason honors.

The Lady Cats were the No. 1 team heading into the playoffs, and Madelyn Phillips (pitcher) and Bella Houck (infield) were All-State selections. Ryleigh Hicks was an Honorable Mention pick for Leesville.

Brooklyn Green was an Honorable Mention pick for DeRidder, and Cameron LeJeune picked up an Honorable Mention nod for the Dragons.

Johnathan Harmon and Noah Allain were both Honorable Mention selections for the Wampus Cats.

BASEBALL

P Chris Olivier Lakeshore Jr. 7-3

P Thomas Wilhite West Ouachita Sr. 6-2

P Devin DeSandro E.D. White Sr. 9-0

P Caleb Seroski Breaux Bridge Sr. 10-3

C JT Singletary Lakeshore Sr. .435

IF Christian Westcott Lakeshore Jr. .474

IF Peyton Parker West Ouachita Sr. .394

IF Terence Grines Tioga So. .436

IF Christian Gonzalez Breaux Bridge Sr. .372

OF Wes Toups E.D. White Sr. .390

OF Issac Williams Tioga Jr. .440

OF Joshua Stevenson St. Thomas More So. .417

UT Caleb Dreux Pearl River Jr. 7-3

UT Blake McGehee Tioga So. 10-2

UT Peyton Lejeune Teurlings Catholic Sr. .432

UT Hunter Draper Parkview Baptist Sr. 10-3

UT Landon Joyner Benton Jr. 11-3

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Blake Mcgehee, Tioga

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Ceravalo, Lakeshore

HONORABLE MENTION

Hunter Dean, Lakeshore; Jared Hymel, Lakeshore; Caleb Laird, Riverdale; Ryder Chriss, Riverdale; Todd Stewart, Neville; Jordan Thomas, Neville; Caleb Rutledge, West Ouachita; Cade Watson, Franklin Parish; Baylor Cobb, Franklin Parish; Neal Woodard, Tioga; Gavin Basco, Tioga; Rylon Ganey, Tioga; Noah Allain, Leesville, Seth Guidry, E.D. White Catholic; Blair Robichaux, E.D. White Catholic; Jack Meyer, E.D. White Catholic; Thomas McGoey, E.D. White Catholic; Brayden Walters, E.D. White Catholic; Kolby Dufrene, Vandebilt Catholic; Hunter Porche, Vandebilt Catholic; Zachary Regira, Vandebilt Catholic; Jelby Cheramie, South Lafourche; Nick Brunet, South Terrebonne; David Lirette, South Terrebonne; Maurice Martin, Morgan City; Andrew Guidry, St. Thomas More; Deionte Norris, Salmen; Andre Beaudoin, Salmen; Keegan Cormier, Breaux Bridge; Layton Berard, Breaux Bridge; Noah Frederick, Breaux Bridge; Jase Braquet, Carencro; Wallace Davis, Cecilia; Peyton Forrester, Tioga; Johnathan Harmon, Leesville; Brennan Hamner, Vandebilt Catholic; Josh Stelly, Vandebilt Catholic; Grant St. Cyr, St. Thomas More; John Moody, St. Thomas More; Braxton Gallet, Teurlings Catholic; Kobie Brown Cecilia; Cameron LeJeune, DeRidder; Kyler Rawls, West Ouachita; Cole Horton, Benton; Dustin Philippe, Parkview Baptist; Dylan Kavanaugh, Pearl River; Parker Fugler, Neville; Luke Farrar, West Ouachita; Shay Bernard, Tioga; Blake Parish Buckeye; Cade Scott, Benton; Clint Lasiter, Benton; Marcus Derbonne, Buckeye; Tanner Timms, Benton; Brennan Blaylock, Benton; Terry Tolliver, Parkview Baptist; Tucker Ganley, Parkview Baptist; Ty LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic; Karius Joseph, Cecilia; MD Talley, Neville; Cameron Trosclair, South Terrebonne; Cole Mouton, Breaux Bridge; Patrick Marter, St. Thomas More; Zach Boyer, Carencro; Darian Richard, Rayne.







SOFTBALL

P Shelby Carlson West Ouachita Sr. 12-5

P Madelyn Phillips Leesville Sr. 20-2

P Kassie Salling Parkview Baptist Jr. 17-2

P Mallory Pitre Beau Chene So. 18-4

C Sam Eckert West Ouachita Sr. .366

IF Gracie King Franklin Parish Sr. .543

IF Bella Houck Leesville Sr. .518

IF Scout Blades E.D. White Sr. .505

IF Madison Watson Parkview Baptist So. .547

OF Brianna Bennett Grant Sr. .353

OF Audrey Greely Parkview Baptist Sr. .684

OF Molli Perry St. Thomas More Jr. .434

UT Ashlyn Roach West Ouachita Jr. .375

UT Layni Smith Buckeye Jr. 16-7

UT Alexis Wadsworth Pearl River So. .577

UT Paityn Desormeaux St. Thomas More Sr. .459

UT Gracie Bellard Beau Chene So. .500

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Audrey Greely, Parkview Baptist

COACH OF THE YEAR: Darlene Wiley, Buckeye

HONORABLE MENTION

Amanda Shelby, Neville; Caroline Hebert, Neville; Kairah Williams, Tioga; Madelyn Tullos, Tioga; Emi McGehee, Grant; Cambre Vegas, Academy of Our Lady; Kelsey Johnson, Belle Chasse; Abbey Aysen, Assumption; Kellsie Clement, South Terrebonne; Lillie Mazur, Vandebilt Catholic; Alise Aysen, Assumption; Raegan Alleman, Assumption; Madeline Lovell, Vandebilt Catholic; Lainee Bailey, Walker.; Vyctorhea Romero, Teurlings Catholic; Maddie Dauzat, Buckeye; Katie Salling, Parkview Baptist; Kaylee Martin, Franklin Parish; Ryleigh Hicks, Leesville; Maddie Sinclair, Buckeye; Alara Taylor, Lakeshore; Kaitlyn Dickey, Beau Chene; Brooklyn Green, DeRidder; Jordie Wilhite, West Ouachita; Shelby Edgeworth, Buckeye; Meredith Perry, St. Thomas More; Madison Prejean, St. Thomas More; Mackenzi David, Teurlings Catholic; Jana Boudreaux, Cecilia.