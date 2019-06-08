Multiple area athletes received postseason recognition as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All State Teams this week.

The Class B Baseball Champions, Pitkin, placed three players on the first team and one honorable mention, while Hicks and Anacoco each had one pick on first team and two honorable mentions.

Garrett Edwards was the Class B Player of the Year, and Tigers head coach J.C. Holt took home Coach of the Year honors in his first year at Pitkin High School.

Shelby Lentz earned District Player of the Year honors and earned a spot on the first team, while teammate Ainsleigh Gautreaux was honorable mention.

Reagan Stanley (Anacoco) and Rivers Day (Hicks) each were chosen to the Class B Honorable Mention team.

In Class C, Simpson head coach Austin Cox earned Coach of the Year honors, and three of the state champion Broncos made first team – Colton Parker, Zach Allbritton and Landon Meyers.

Dustin Williams (Simpson) and Tate Hess (Singer) collected honorable mention awards.

In softball, Plainview took home a lot of hardware, but Evans senior Jewel Sharbeno made the first team, and Kristie Jeane was honorable mention for the Lady Eagles.

Abbie Clark (Singer) was also named honorable mention.

BASEBALL

CLASS B

Garrett Edwards, Pitkin, Jr. 11-1

Grason Dauzat, Pitkin, Sr. .425

Jonathan Baker, Pitkin, Sr. .459

Chance McDonald, Converse, Sr, 10-4

Trevor Durr, Converse, Jr. 6-0



Aaron Sutton, Glenmora, Jr. 6-3

Ben Fonville, Glenmora, Sr. .394



Cody Lester, Quitman, Sr. .559

Bradley Koonce, Quitman, Sr. 11-1

Trace Williams, Hicks, Sr., .487

Landry Alligood, Anacoco, So., .458

Chase Gardner, Oak Hill, Sr. .397

Grayson Gulley, Runnels, Jr. .402

Collin Bueche, Runnels, Sr. .348

Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas, .435avg

Max Chamberlain, Elizabeth, Sr. 522

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Garrett Edwards, Pitkin

COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. Holt, Pitkin

HONORABLE MENTION

Hunter Rabalais, Anacoco; Tyler Williams, Anacoco; Logan Smith, Choudrant; John Bolmarcich, Elizabeth; Nathan Bordelon, Family Community Christian; Ryan Chessson, Florien; Clay Wright, Glenmora; Jimmy Miller, Grace Christian; Jacob Stansell, Grace Christian; Collin Cowgill, Hicks; Trey Norris, Hicks; Chase Guitreau, Maurepas; Cade Melder, Oak Hill; Kade Moran, Oak Hill; Adrian Nolen, Pitkin; Cason Womack, Quitman; Ricky Harrison, Runnels; Christian Howard, Zwolle

SOFTBALL

Olivia Lackie, Holden, Jr., 21-2

Ashley Fogg, Holden, Jr., 427

Gracie Duffy, Holden, 8th, .420

Emma Hutchison, Holden, Jr., .341

Brooke Ross, Forest, So., .454

Katie Rios, Forest, So., .351

Kelsie Bell Etheridge, Zwolle, Jr., 19-4

Olivia Sepulveda, Zwolle, Fr., .469

Kassidy Giddens, Castor, Sr., .592

Kelsey Giddens, Castor, Sr., .432

Keegan Marchand, Maurepas, Sr., .604

McKenna Lessard, Maurepas, Sr., .457

Abbott Stafford, Glenmora, Jr., .493

Shelby Lentz, Pitkin, Sr., .388

Gracie Rutherford, Florien, 8th, .380

Ashlyn Sepulvado, Family Community, So., .478

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Olivia Lackie, Holden



COACH OF THE YEAR: Chasity Griffin, Forest



HONORABLE MENTION

Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Victoria Canter, Bell City; Kami Bumgardner, Castor; Macey Moss, Castor; Crisanna Weaver, Choudrant; Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Victoria Parrie, Converse; Jaidyn Oliver, Family Community Christian; Sarah McDaniel, Florien; Abbie Ramage, Forest; Rivers Day, Hicks; Taylor Douglas, Holden; Haylie Hoffpauir, Lacassine; Emma Gautreau, Maurepas; K.K. Vicknair, Maurepas; Allison Beason, Negreet; Ainsleigh Gautreaux, Pitkin; Destiny Jones, Stanley.

CLASS C

BASEBALL

Dustin Hernandez, Northside Christian, Sr. .696 0.913 ERA

Mathew Richard, Northside Christian, Jr. .609 avg

John Walker, Northside, Christian, Sr. 609

Colton Parker, Simpson, Jr, .491

Landon Meyers, Simpson, Jr, .389

Zach Allbritton, Simpson, Jr. 453

Avery Smith, Harrisonburg, Sr. .389

Devin McGraw, Harrisonburg, Sr. .357

Austin Acree, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .373

Abram Tarantino, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .322

John Mical Hill, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .317

Travis Cross, Summerfield, Jr. 10-4

Brock Moss, Summerfield, Sr. 7-2

Kadyn Howard, Starks, So. .600

Ethan LeBlanc, Reeves, Sr. .511

Ashton Tackett, Kilbourne, Jr. .360avg

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Dustin Hernandez, Northside Christian

COACH OF THE YEAR: Austin Cox, Simpson

HONORABLE MENTION

Anthony Adams, Calvin; Wayne Curtis Huckaby, Calvin; Alec Remedies, Ebarb; Dylan Alexander, Harrisonburg; Braxton Tiffie, Harrisonburg; Nate Reeves, Reeves; Brent Mauthe, Saline; Dustin Williams, Simpson; Tate Hess, Singer; Hunter Moss, Summerfield.

SOFTBALL

Madison Pippen, Plainview, Sr. 22-7

Abigail Pippen, Plainview, So. .478

Alex Harrison, Plainview, Sr. .378

Kloe Fee, Plainview, Sr. .348

Madison Dupree, Calvin, Jr. .300

Josie Camp, Calvin, So. .489

Angel Allen, Northside Christian, Sr. .494

Kelsey Gaspard, Northside Christian, So. .689

Rayleigh Bennett, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .456

Bailey Ishee, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .485

Abby Richardson, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .532

Blanche Beard, Hackberry, Sr. .476

Karlie Stine, Hackberry, Sr. .574

Jewel Sharbeno, Evans, Sr. .455

Jayden Mitchell, Georgetown, Jr. .375

Leah Keith, Harrisonburg, Jr. .300

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Madison Pippen, Plainview

COACH OF THE YEAR: J.D. Jones, Claiborne Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Emma Deville, Calvin; Anna Head, Claiborne Christian; Kristie Jeane, Evans; Shae Fontenot, Hackberry; Macy Taylor, Harrisonburg; Kinsley Foreman, Northside Christian; Rory Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Maddie Dupuis, St Joseph’s-Plaucheville; Alli Cobb, Summerfield; Maci Moss, Summerfield; Lexi Rachal, Family Christian; Abbie Clark, Singer.