The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for Louisiana residents and visitors alike to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“This weekend we encourage all of our residents to grab a pole, get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

Also, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a unique, incentive-based fishing experience with its Get Out and Fish! Weekend Derby.

Any tagged catfish landed on June 8 through 9 at a Get Out & Fish! site is eligible for a prize sponsored by Berkley and Louisiana Fish Fry.

Tagged channel catfish will be stocked at 10 LDWF Get Out and Fish! ponds across Louisiana.

With the exception of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Louisianans who decide to continue fishing the remainder of the year are invited to purchase a state fishing license at https://la-web.s3licensing.com.

By purchasing a fishing license, you also help provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.