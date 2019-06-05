In the health care field, being a gastroenterologist before going into the political world, Cassidy is focusing on pushing to prevent unexpected medical bills and lowering the cost of medication.

Previously serving on the U.S. House of Representatives and the Louisiana State Senate, Bill Cassidy is the senior United States Senator since 2015.

On Thursday, May 30, Cassidy visited with the East Baton Rouge Republican Women during their monthly meeting at Juban's in Baton Rouge.

"The greatness of our community, and our country, is because of our individuals. We draw the lines back to the people, and this is how we get things done," Cassidy said.

Cassidy mentioned that while Trump was running for office, he always said, 'Let's make American great again.' To Cassidy, he meant that Trump was speaking about the people running the country before him and doing things wrong. Other countries were getting rich, while America was getting poor.

"One crazy thing about Trump is that he is a billionaire who truly connects with the average person. There's a graciousness to him that we sometimes forget when he is on a Twitter storm," Cassidy said.

During his visit, Cassidy focused on topics of the economy, health care, energy dominance, and the positive impacts Trump has made for America.

"Before Trump, our economy was stagnant. We had stagnant unemployment, and now we have record low unemployment. Low unemployment for veterans, women, African Americans, Hispanics, the disabled, I could go on and on," Cassidy said.

"A $13,000 dollar deductible is not coverage. My goal is to make insurance more affordable and less profitable in those companies," Cassidy said.

When speaking about energy dominance, Cassidy notes it's important to know that every time we ship natural gas overseas, our green house gases fall about 50 percent. He says it's important that America uses it's natural resources.

"One thing is for certain, and that is that Trump made a promise to take care of families. It was a promise he made, and a promise that he has kept," Cassidy said.

