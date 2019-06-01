Star NFL running back Jalen Richard returns home to Alexandria, LA to host his annual Jalen Richard Football Skills Camp for young athletes entering the 6th – 12th grade.

This FREE camp focuses on teaching the fundamental football skills in a fun competitive environment.

The camp will be held Saturday, June 22nd from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Peabody High School football field in Alexandria, LA and is restricted to students between 6th – 12th grades. Participants will receive a camp t-shirt, complimentary lunch, and giveaways!

All positions are welcome to come learn in this competitive, yet fun environment. The camp will focus on technique and skills, as well as individual and team drills. Campers will be learning basic fundamental football skills.

“Year after year, growing up as an athlete, my community never offered opportunities to get out and active in a safe and healthy environment. Now that I have the resources to give back, I want to give the youth of Alexandria a chance to show off their athletic abilities. This camp is only going to get bigger and better each year for the kids,” said Jalen. “This year I am dedicated to put on a camp that exemplifies the importance of family and community. Together, with the help of the city of Alexandria, we are going to create a positive attitude around coming together as a community and bettering one another.”

Camp registration is already underway, but there are still limited spots available. Registration is based on a first-come first-served basis, and will close once full.

For more information on registration please call (619)876-0146.