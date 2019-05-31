A search warrant revealed drugs and counterfeit money inside the residence belonging to Neal.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Sunday, May 26, deputies arrested 36-year-old Brandon Neal and 44-year-old Chandler Rodenkirch for possession with a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and monetary instrument abuse.

Deputies received several anonymous tips relating to drug activity coming from a residence on Sycamore Avenue in Prairieville.

As an investigation began, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving the residence and learned that Neal and Rodenkirch were using drugs inside the residence.



A search warrant revealed drugs and counterfeit money inside the residence belonging to Neal.



Both Neal and Rodenkirch were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Department