After owning a gym in another location, Ascension Fitness Company (AFC) opened its doors in Prairieville, Louisiana in February.

On Tuesday, May 21, AFC hosted a grand-opening celebration with a fun class offered at 6 p.m. for guests to try.

Ty Barrett, CPT, PN, Co-Owns Ascension fitness with his wife, Jennifer Barrett, CPT.

Ty said, "I've been in the fitness industry for fifteen years. I fell in love with it when I worked at a gym when I was younger during the summer. It's been something I've been involved with since."

Jennifer, Ty, and their trainers focus on more personable service and results for their members. They strive in offering help and guidance to meet patrons' fitness goals.

"Whatever fitness means to them, we are here to help them achieve it. So if fitness to them means watching their grandkids, we'll support them all the way and make sure they can do that," Ty said.

AFC is open Monday through Thursday between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

Their sessions are approximately 50 minutes. Sessions are typically team training and semi-private training oriented. However, they do offer private training, online coaching, and nutritional coaching.

The gym is located at 37292 Market Place Drive, Prairieville, La. Call 225-744-4074 for more information.

