Beauregard Parish saw plenty of success on the diamond this season with two teams making it to Sulphur for the state tournament.

One of those teams was South Beauregard, led by multiple players, including pitcher and third baseman Avery Davis.

Davis was selected as the district's MVP and went 8-2 with a 1.70 ERA along with two saves. At the plate, he hit .355 – .500 in district play – with 30 RBIs.

DeRidder head coach Joseph Peavy took over a team in flux after losing a large chunk of the 2018 Class 4A State Runner Ups.

The Dragon finished the season as the No. 12 seed in the Class 4A Playoffs. DeRidder was defeated in the first round by No. 21 Beau Chene, but it had a season not many expected.

Coach of the Year – Joseph Peavy, DeRidder

Player of the Year – Avery Davis, South Beauregard

PITCHERS

Avery Davis, South Beauregard

Jaycob Darrah, DeRidder

William Roberson, DeRidder

Kole Royer, Merryville



CATCHERS

Cameron LeJeune, DeRidder

Charles Keith, South Beauregard

FIRST BASE

Dylan Jimenez, South Beauregard

SECOND BASE

Wyatt Beasley, South Beauregard

THIRD BASE

Zach Cleveland, Merryville

SHORTSTOP

Chase Fisher, South Beauregard



OUTFIELD

Trace Galloway, DeRidder

Leland Broussard, South Beauregard

Stefon Williams, Merryville