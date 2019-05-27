As we observe this Memorial Day, take note of those war fatalities buried in Vernon Parish who, in President Lincoln's words, gave the last full measure of devotion.
Their names are listed followed by the cemetery.
Civil War
Wesley Cooley - Union Grove/Wales
Jeremiah Davis - Blue Branch
Barentine Freeman - Cypress Creek
Pearson Gill - Smart's Chapel
William Hagan - Ebenezer
Thomas Jackson - Mt. Pleasant (Simpson)
James Palmer - Good Hope
Reese Smart - Elizabeth Chapel
WW I
Casmer Bond - Plunkaway
John Brewer - Brewer-Smith
Bruce Bush - Silver Creek
Daniel Dixon - Mitchell
Edmond Free - Leesville
Frank Gallapsie - Garden of Memories
George Harper - Walnut Hill
James Haymon - Haymon-Watson
William Hillman - Union Grove
James Smith - McAllen-Smith
Kirby Stephens - Stephens Family
Thomas Stephens - Silver Creek
Thomas Stephens - Smart's Chapel
George Trull - Trull Family
Lee Walker - Cryer
James Welch - Laurel Hill
WW II
Thurman Allison - Pine Hill
Arnold Bennett - Mt. Pleasant (Simpson)
Housel Bennett - Welcome
Robert Cain - Holly Grove
Sedric Cavanaugh - Castor
Henry Evans - Mitchell
Lee Graham - Old Anacoco
David Herring - Rosepine
Ray Hunt - Castor
Horace Kay - Pine Hill
Sam Koury - Leesville
Barney Palmer - Good Hope
Thelbert Smith - Ebenezer
Glyn Stephens - Leesville
John Stephenson - Leesville
Albert Williams - Castor
James Wise - Silver Creek
Korean War
Willie Deason - Drakes Fork
David Keel - Old Cypress
Charles LaCaze - Blue Branch
James Martin - Mitchell
Jack Moore - Leesville
William Stephens - Silver Creek
Clyde Walker - Good Hope
Vietnam War
Morris Beeson - Blue Branch
Durl Calhoun - Rosepine
Bobby Carver - Welcome
Russell Jett - Oak Grove (Hornbeck)
Milton Johnson - Gravel Hill
Paul Nicholas - Leesville
Donald Sweat - Glass Window
Robert Thompson - Hawthorne/Pine Grove/Shady Grove
Duncan Warwick - Comrade
Floyd Williams - Good Hope