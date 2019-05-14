Blood Pressure 4 Kids takes place in part to raise money for National Pediatrician Blood Pressure Awareness.

Cabela's Blood Pressure 4 Kids Fishing Derby was held on Saturday, May 11, despite the fear of rain.

Blood Pressure 4 Kids takes place in part to raise money for National Pediatrician Blood Pressure Awareness. Celeste Goodwin is the President of the organization. She also started the blood pressure event for kids in 2009.

"I nearly lost my son, who was 4-years-old at the time, to hypertension. This typically goes undiagnosed before it's too late, because there aren't really any symptoms. Children aren't typically checked for it, either, since they're younger," Goodwin said.

Her son, Matthew, is 16-years-old now.

Another family that attended the event have a child that received a hypertensive diagnosis at the doctor's office. Fortunately, it was in the early stages and was able to be treated. This year, the family returned with their continued support of the event.

Children from the age of 3 to 17 are able to receive the free screenings by health care volunteers. Last year, over 250 children were screened.

