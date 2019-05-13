Leesville – This summer, Kaylee L Midkiff-Campbell from Leesville, La will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

Junior National Young Leaders is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Kaylee was nominated to attend the forum by one of her fourth grade teachers at West Leesville Elementary School. In addition to participating in student government and her school’s many clubs, Kaylee is also passionate about sports and plays Basketball for her middle school and Softball with her local town league.

With dreams of being a Petroleum Engineer and becoming President, Kaylee is looking forward to gaining the hands-on experience that the forum provides.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Kaylee to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.