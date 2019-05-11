Louisiana State University (LSU) recently released the names of those who made the Dean’s List for the 2019 Spring Semester. There are three students with local roots who made the list showing that they maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher

Megan Ellis, of Hornbeck, made the Dean’s List for the semester. Ellis was recognized under the College of Science and Education

Kelly M. Anselo of Leesville made the list as well. Anselo was recognized under the University College Center for Advising and Counseling

LSU Freshman Armon Daniel Amos, of Leesville, also made the list. Amos was recognized under the University College Center for the Freshman Year